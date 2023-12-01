Live
Just In
Calcutta HC expresses ire over lack of ED-CBI coordination in Bengal school job case probe
A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday expressed ire over the lack of coordination between the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in their parallel investigations in the cash-for-school-job case in West Bengal.
The single- judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay also reminded his earlier direction asking the two central agencies to prepare the respective charge sheets after consulting each other. Justice Gangopadhay also observed that because of this lack of coordination the names of all the accused in the matter were not there in the charge sheet.
Justice Gangopadhyay also observed that he does not want the probe in the school-job-case to meet the fate of the Saradha chit fund case where the investigation has not been completed even ten years.
He directed the agencies to immediately coordinate among themselves.
He also directed the two agencies to inform his bench about the updates of the coordination on the day of the next hearing in the matter on December 21.
He also reminded that without proper framing of charges it will not be possible to start the trial process. “I want the trial process to start at the earliest,” Justice Gangopadhyay added.