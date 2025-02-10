Calcutta HC warns Bengal Police of summoning CAPF for demolition if it fails

Kolkata : A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday cautioned the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) about the possibility of summoning Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to demolish illegal construction in the city if the municipal authorities fail to do so with the assistance of state police.

The bench, presided over by Justice Amrita Sinha, also set a deadline for this process. If the deadline is not met, the court will assign the task of demolishing the illegal construction in the city to the central forces.

The illegal construction in question is a five-storey building in Narkeldanga, North Kolkata. Although KMC authorities have declared the construction illegal, issued a demolition order, and received a court order on this matter some time ago, the demolition work has yet to begin for unknown reasons.

The matter was brought before Justice Sinha’s bench, where she set March 10 as the deadline for KMC to ensure the demolition of the building with the help of state police. Failing this, CAPF will be summoned.

Justice Sinha's observations were based on complaints by KMC authorities that they were not receiving the necessary cooperation from Kolkata Police to demolish the illegal construction. KMC also informed the court that without police assistance, their officials are unable to vacate the building of its occupants and commence the demolition process.

Justice Sinha noted that since KMC had issued the notice for the demolition of the building, it must take responsibility for it. She remarked, “If cooperation from the city police is not available, there will be no other option but to seek assistance from central forces to ensure the demolition.”

The opposition BJP claimed that the entire situation highlights the state of law and order in Bengal, where deployment of CAPF is necessary to ensure the demolition of an illegal construction, despite the order being issued by an autonomous body under the state government.