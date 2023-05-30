Cambodia King is on maiden three-day official Visit to India : Six Decades back, the present king’s father visited India

In honor of Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni, the President would host a state banquet in the evening.



During his visit, the Cambodia King would hold bilateral meetings with the President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and External Affairs Minister S Jaishanker would call on the King.

During his visit, the Cambodia King would also pay the floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. The MEA in the press release has noted that the visit of the King of Cambodia would help, further “strengthen and deepen the civilizational relations between India and Cambodia.

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni’s Visit to India marks the culmination of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations, the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release. This visit by the King of Cambodia is taking place after 6 decades.

As per the MEA press release, trade between India and Cambodia for FY 2022-23 stood at USD 366 million and it is growing. The Indian Investments in Cambodia are estimated at around USD 115 million, especially in pharmaceuticals, automobiles and mining.

India has extended a grant of USD 1.5 million for the purchase of demining equipment and offered a line of credit worth USD 50 million Line of credit for the procurement of defence equipment from India. The Customized training courses have been carried out for Cambodian Army personnel In India and Mobile training teams from Indian Army have been deployed to Cambodia for training Cambodian Army Personnel.