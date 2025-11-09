Campaigning ends, preparations complete for Nov 11 Dampa bypoll in Mizoram

More than a month-long hectic campaign for the November 11 bye-election to Mizoram's Dampa Assembly constituency ended on Sunday.

On the final day of campaigning, all political parties, including the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), held massive rallies and conducted door-to-door campaigns to influence voters in the state.

Besides state leaders of various parties, BJP leaders and Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju (Union Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister) and Jitendra Singh (Union Minister for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences) also visited Mizoram and campaigned for their party's candidate.

Before the announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 6, both the ruling and opposition parties had declared their candidates and launched their campaigns in the politically significant constituency.

A total of five candidates are in the fray for the Dampa bypoll.

The ruling ZPM has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, while the opposition MNF has nominated its party's Vice-President and former Health Minister R. Lalthangliana.

The Congress has fielded its State Vice-President and former Transport Minister John Rotluangliana, while the BJP has nominated Lalhmingthanga.

Former Chief Minister Brigadier T. Sailo's party, the People's Conference, has fielded its Vice-President K. Zahmingthanga.

Election officials said on Sunday that several polling parties had departed for six polling stations -- Zopui, Silsury-I, Silsury-II, Silsury-III, Hnahva, and Lianbuang.

Within the Dampa Assembly constituency, there are a total of 41 polling stations, and by Monday morning, polling parties for the remaining 35 polling stations will leave for poll duty.

The Mizoram Election Department said in a statement that in accordance with the guidelines and instructions issued by the Election Commission regarding the conduct of elections, all presiding officers, polling personnel, sector officers, and security personnel involved in the Dampa (Scheduled Tribe) Assembly constituency bye-election have been instructed to remain vigilant and ensure that the election is conducted freely, fairly, and peacefully.

They have also been directed to take immediate and appropriate action in case of any violation of election rules or poll-day offences and malpractices during the polling process, the statement added.

Adequate security measures have been put in place for the bye-election under the supervision of state police nodal officer H. Ramthlengliana, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters and Law and Order).

The Dampa Assembly seat in Mizoram's Mamit district fell vacant following the death of opposition MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

The Assembly constituency, which borders Bangladesh, has a sizable minority population, including Chakma and Reang tribal communities.

According to the final electoral rolls published on September 30, a total of 20,790 voters, including 10,185 women, are eligible to cast their votes.

The counting of votes will take place on November 14.