Can't Go For Walks Due To Delhi's Pollution… CJI mulls virtual-only hearings in SC

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday remarked that the air pollution in Delhi has made it difficult even to go for a walk outdoors. He said he experienced significant discomfort after taking a 55-minute walk the previous day.

CJI Surya Kant made the observation when senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi sought to be excused from the SIR hearing due to poor health. The CJI asked whether his condition was linked to Delhi's weather, and Dwivedi agreed.

“The only exercise I do is walking. But even that is difficult now. Yesterday I walked for 55 minutes, and till morning I had problems,” the CJI said. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal supported the concern, stating that he had stopped going for walks. “To breathe this obnoxious air, at our age…” Sibal remarked. Dwivedi added that his health issues began after he went for a walk.

When the CJI suggested evening walks might be easier, Sibal advised against it, noting that the Air Quality Index remains 300-350 even in the evenings.

Dwivedi then requested that hearings be shifted to a virtual mode. Sibal endorsed the request, saying a similar plea had been made earlier before former CJI B R Gavai.

CJI Surya Kant said he would consider the suggestion but only after consulting the Bar. “If at all such a decision is taken, I would like to take the Bar into confidence. If something is to be done, if the Bar thinks so, it should be a uniform rule.

Keeping everything in mind, if the Bar Association makes a proposal, we will be open to considering it. In the evening, I am meeting the office bearers at the Constitution Day function. I will convey your suggestions,” the CJI said.

Dwivedi suggested that at least lawyers above the age of 60 years be exempted from physical appearances at least until the pollution levels improve.

Recently, Justice P S Narasimha had advised lawyers to opt for virtual appearances in view of Delhi's worsening air quality.