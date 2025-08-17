Can’t share machine-readable voter list as it may lead to breach of privacy: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Sticking to its firm stand of protecting the privacy of voters, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday refused to release machine-readable voter list – a demand repeatedly made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said machine machine-readable voter list has been banned since the 2019 verdict of the Supreme Court, as in such a list, the entries and photos can be tinkered with.

“We recently saw some media reports displaying voter lists with photos of electors without consent, which is a breach of privacy,” he said, adding that the poll panel was obligated not to circulate photos of mothers or sisters.

He said machine machine-readable voter list is different from the searchable voter list, which is available on the ECI, where a voter can enter his details to check if his name is in the voter list.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar said the ECI is standing like a rock with voters, and no eligible voter’s name can be deleted to deny him or her the right to vote.

He said within 56 hours of a Supreme Court order, the ECI has created a website for each district in Bihar, and it can be used to search a voter’s name usingthe EPIC number.

Earlier last week, the ECI accepted three key suggestions from the Supreme Court over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar, agreeing to the addition of a list of non-included voters with reasons in the draft roll.

For the convenience of citizens, the ECI said that in addition to the list of deceased, voters at two places and permanently shifted given by BLOs to all political parties since July 20, a list of non-included voters with reasons shall also be put in the draft roll.

The list of non-included voters could be searched with the EPIC number, booth-wise, on the website of DEOs and the CEO, it said.

The poll panel said those aggrieved can file their claim along with a copy of Aadhaar, a key second suggestion of the apex court.

The ECI accepted the apex court's suggestion that those aggrieved can file claims along with a copy of Aadhaar.

A source in the ECI said an aggrieved person can be defined as a person whose name is not present in the draft list (65 lakhs), and he or she can only file a claim, which has to be in Form 6 under the rules. The Form 6 already contains a column for Aadhaar.

Earlier, during a hearing, the apex court directed the ECI to publish online the list of over 65 lakh voters proposed for deletion during SIR.

However, citing ground reports and official documentation, ECI officials assert that the process has been far more transparent and collaborative than some Opposition voices suggest.

The apex court’s directions include uploading the full list of deletions, stating reasons for each deletion, allowing claims with Aadhaar for identification (not citizenship), and displaying these lists at Panchayat and BDO offices.