Capital to witness large-scale road revamp as govt sanctions Rs 800 cr

New Delhi: The Delhi government has approved an extensive road modernisation programme aimed at transforming the capital’s key stretches into safer, smoother and dust-free corridors. The project, cleared with an outlay exceeding Rs 800 crore, will cover more than 241 major roads and is expected to significantly improve driving conditions and commuter safety across the city.

A central feature of the initiative is the adoption of the “wall-to-wall carpeting” method, under which the entire width of a road will be resurfaced uniformly rather than carrying out patchwork repairs. Officials say this approach will ensure structural strength, longer durability and consistent road quality. The emphasis, they added, is on building long-lasting infrastructure rather than undertaking temporary fixes.

Supported by the central government, the redevelopment drive will extend to nearly 400 kilometres of roads across over 45 Assembly constituencies. Authorities believe the project will not only streamline traffic flow but also substantially reduce dust pollution, pothole-related inconvenience and recurring congestion. The overhaul is being positioned as a comprehensive infrastructure correction rather than a routine maintenance exercise.

The decision comes amid growing concern over road safety in Delhi. Data indicates that nearly 28 percent of fatal road accidents in the city are concentrated on just five roads.

Despite Delhi’s total road network spanning about 1,400 kilometres, Ring Road and Outer Ring Road remain the most accident-prone corridors. In 2025 alone, the city recorded 1,578 road accidents, with a significant proportion occurring along these high-speed routes. Together measuring around 90 kilometres and dotted with multiple flyovers, these roads experience heavy and fast-moving traffic, heightening the risk of serious crashes.

Beyond arterial roads, frequent accidents are also reported in market areas, residential neighbourhoods and near educational institutions. Factors such as damaged road surfaces, open potholes, encroachments, haphazard parking and disregard for traffic regulations continue to contribute to both minor and

major mishaps.