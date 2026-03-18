CAQM reviews enforcement actions across NCR, proposes closure of 14 units

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday reviewed inspection outcomes and enforcement actions across the National Capital Region (NCR), proposing closure of 14 non-compliant units and sealing of diesel generator sets at 27 establishments to curb pollution violations.

The developments were discussed during the 127th meeting of the Enforcement Task Force (ETF) held on March 17, which examined inspections conducted between February 19 and March 13 across multiple sectors, including construction and demolition activities, industries, road dust management, and violations related to diesel generator (DG) sets.

According to the Commission, a total of 79 inspection reports were received during the 16-day reporting period. Based on the findings, closure has been proposed for 14 units, sealing of DG sets for 27 units, while Show Cause Notices (SCNs) have been issued to 20 entities for non-compliance with pollution control norms.

The ETF stressed the need for timely responses from defaulting entities, directing them to submit replies within five days of the issuance of preliminary inspection reports.

It also recommended strengthening the inspection mechanism by augmenting Flying Squad teams with officers from the Central Pollution Control Board and the respective state Pollution Control Boards or the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to ensure greater accountability and effectiveness in enforcement.

The task force further reviewed sector-specific enforcement related to road dust management, covering areas maintained by agencies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council, the Public Works Department, the Delhi Development Authority, the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, the Delhi Cantonment Board, and the National Highways Authority of India. Violations identified during these inspections led to corrective measures, including the issuance of show-cause notices to defaulting agencies.

The Commission also reviewed cumulative enforcement status as of March 17, noting that Flying Squads have inspected a total of 26,498 units, projects and entities across NCR so far.

Based on these inspections, 1,743 closure directions have been issued for non-compliance. Of these, 1,317 units have been allowed to resume operations after verification of compliance, while 123 cases have been referred to the respective state pollution control boards or the Delhi Pollution Control Committee for final decision.

Resumption requests from the remaining 303 entities are currently under examination as per due process.

Reiterating its commitment to tackling air pollution in the region, the Commission emphasised the need for robust enforcement, stronger inter-agency coordination and strict adherence to environmental norms to ensure effective pollution abatement across NCR.



