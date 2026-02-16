CAQM tells northern states to curb wheat stubble burning during harvest season

Aiming to curb harvest season air pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday issued Statutory Directions to Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for eliminating wheat stubble burning during the upcoming harvest season.

Apart from the suggestion of constituting district level “Parali Protection Force” and night patrols, the Commission directed these States to implement their respective Action Plans to abate the burning of wheat straw, with specific facilitative measures to ensure viable alternatives.

The CAQM, in a statement, said, “Government of NCT of Delhi and the Government of Rajasthan have also been advised to make all possible efforts to eliminate wheat stubble burning incidents during the ensuing harvest season. States shall submit monthly progress reports to the Commission for continuous monitoring and necessary action.”

The CAQM said that, as per the standard protocol developed by ISRO/IARI, the number of fire events recorded during the wheat harvest season (April 1 to May 31, 2025) in Punjab, Haryana, and NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh was 10,207, 1,832, and 259, respectively.

“Satellite-based monitoring during the wheat harvesting season (April–May 2025) recording such fire incidents across the region, highlighted the need for targeted wheat-season interventions alongside existing paddy-season measures,” said the Committee.

Other instructions issued to the three states include mapping each farm in all the villages for the proposed mode of wheat stubble management (crop diversification/in-situ management/ ex-situ management/fodder).

The CAQM asked the states to tag specific nodal officers to a group of farmers, covering all farmers in the district, reminding them that a maximum of 100 farmers could be tagged with each nodal officer, for effective monitoring.

It also directed the governments to ensure optimum utilisation and timely availability of crop residue management (CRM) machines to the farmers, mainly during the peak harvesting season, through a mobile app.

The air panel also asked the States to provide adequate and appropriate storage facilities for wheat straw, ensuring minimisation of losses due to fire.

“Establish a robust and continuous supply chain of wheat straw in various forms for ex-situ applications, including its use as fodder. A District Level Supply Chain Management Plan to be formulated for each District, considering demand and supply throughout the year,” said the CAQM.