Car dealer booked for selling smuggled SUV to Kochi native

New Delhi: A probe has been launched after a Kochi native complained that he was cheated by a Delhi-based car dealer who allegedly sold him a luxury vehicle smuggled from Bhutan, police said on Monday. The complainant came to know about the fraud following ‘Operation Numkhor’ conducted by the Customs department last year against illegal smuggling of luxury vehicles from Bhutan, which led to the seizure of several vehicles, they said. The Ernakulam Central Police registered a cheating case on Sunday following a complaint from a 22-year-old man.

According to the FIR, the case has been registered against used car dealer Rohit Bedi, a resident of Lajpat Nagar in New Delhi.

The FIR said the complainant was cheated after Bedi claimed that a Toyota Land Cruiser, purportedly used by the Indian Embassy in Bhutan, was available for sale for Rs 14 lakh. As per the agreement, the complainant paid Rs 50,000 in cash on June 29, 2024, and transferred Rs 4.5 lakh through a bank account on July 1, 2024, the FIR said.