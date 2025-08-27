Case against TVK leader Vijay after supporter complains of assault at Madurai conference

Chennai: A case has been registered against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President and actor-turned-politician Vijay, along with his party’s bouncers, following a complaint of assault lodged by a supporter.

The complainant, Sarathkumar, a resident of Periammapalayam in Perambalur district, alleged that he was manhandled by TVK’s security personnel during the recent party conference in Madurai.

He claimed that while trying to approach Vijay on stage, the bouncers physically threw him off a ramp, causing him distress.

Based on his complaint, the Kunnam police have registered a case against Vijay and the bouncers under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident has triggered discussions in political circles, with opposition leaders reacting to the issue of party cadres being pushed away during the event.

DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, commenting on the episode, said that such incidents were often unintentional in large gatherings and could have occurred due to overenthusiasm among the crowd. She downplayed the controversy, saying the situation should be viewed in the context of the massive turnout at the TVK conference.

Responding to Vijay’s remarks praising her late husband Vijayakanth at the same meeting, Premalatha asserted that "Captain", as Vijayakanth was popularly called, remained an indispensable leader in Tamil Nadu politics after M.G. Ramachandran (MGR).

She reiterated that the legacy of Vijayakanth was still strong and would continue to inspire cadres across the state.

Looking ahead to the 2026 Assembly elections, she declared that the DMDK-led inclusive alliance would emerge victorious and said more details about electoral strategy would be shared at the party’s upcoming conference in Cuddalore on January 9.

She also welcomed the growing demand for power-sharing in Tamil Nadu politics, calling it a positive sign for the state’s future.

Premalatha further announced that the DMDK would soon launch the second phase of its statewide campaign to strengthen its grassroots presence.



