Cases of burglary surge by 23 per cent in Delhi

New Delhi: The national capital has seen a spike in burglary cases, which have increased by 23 per cent in comparison to last year, according to data shared by Delhi Police.

Police sources have attributed the surge in burglary cases to two main factors: an increase in the involvement of minors and juveniles in such crimes, and a rise in public awareness leading to more residents filing complaints.

According to the Delhi Police’s crime statistics, accessed by PTI, a total of 5,438 burglary cases have been reported this year till August 15, which is an increase of 23.9 per cent from 2023, during which 4,389 cases of burglaries were reported in the same period. In 2022, as many as 3,394 such cases were reported until August 15. The data showed that a total of 6,916 and 6,189 cases of burglary were reported in 2023 and 2022, respectively in the national capital. Of these, 1,764 cases were solved in 2024 and 1,397 in 2023.

However, the cases of house theft have dropped by 13 per cent with this year’s tally of 11,944 and 13,863 in 2023, till August 15. At least 9,318 cases of house thefts were reported in the corresponding period in 2022, according to the statistics. At least 2,164 cases of house thefts were reported throughout 2023 and 18,020 in 2022. The cases of motor vehicle theft have also decreased this year with 23,794 until August 15, a drop of 2.88 per cent.

A total of 24,500 motor vehicle thefts were reported in 2023 and 22,681 in 2022, till August 15. At least 40,045 cases of motor vehicle theft were reported in the entire year and 38,248 in 2022. According to official sources, the involvement of minors and juvenile, is one of the main reasons for the increase in cases of burglary in Delhi. A police officer, who did not wish to be named, said gangs often rope in minors for breakaway thefts as the probability of them getting caught is relatively low.