Cash awards for Olympic winners hiked: Delhi govt approves free laptop scheme for students

New Delhi: The Delhi government has hiked the cash awards for Olympic and Paralympic medallists from the national capital, minister Ashish Sood said on Tuesday.

Sood also announced the approval of the Mukhyamantri Digital Scheme to provide free laptops to meritorious students.

The decisions were taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat here.

“Today, under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, a Cabinet meeting was held. Various important decisions were taken for Delhi’s development, students and youth,” Sood told a press conference.

“There were historic decisions taken under the Mukhyamantri Khel Prothsahan Yojana. Olympic and Paralympic medal winners were awarded Rs 3 crore, Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore earlier... to encourage the sports ecosystem, Olympic gold medallists will now be given Rs 7 crore, silver medallists Rs 5 crore and bronze medallists Rs 3 crore,” he said.

