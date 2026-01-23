‘Cash-for-query’ row: Lokpal gets 2 more months to decide on CBI sanction against Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday granted the Lokpal of India a final extension of two months to decide on granting sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a charge sheet against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in connection with the alleged cash-for-query row.

A Bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar allowed the application moved by the Lokpal seeking additional time, clarifying that no further extension would be granted to the anti-corruption body.

“The period of disposal is extended by two months, while observing that no further request for extension of time shall be entertained,” the Justice Kshetarpal-led Bench ordered.

Remarking that any further delay in deciding the issue would not be acceptable, it stressed that the Lokpal must strictly follow the stipulated timeline.

The present order came on a plea filed by the Lokpal after it failed to take a fresh decision within the earlier time frame fixed by the Delhi High Court.

In an order passed on December 19, 2025, the Justice Kshetarpal-led Bench set aside the Lokpal’s sanction allowing the CBI to file a charge sheet against Moitra, holding that the anti-corruption watchdog had misinterpreted provisions of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

Allowing Moitra’s plea against the sanction order, the Delhi High Court accepted her contention that the Lokpal had failed to properly consider the statutory requirement of examining the comments and material submitted by the public servant before granting sanction. It had directed the Lokpal to reconsider the issue afresh within one month.

However, as the Lokpal did not arrive at a decision within the prescribed period, the anti-corruption body approached the Delhi High Court seeking an extension of time.

The case arose from allegations levelled by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey, who accused Moitra of accepting cash and luxury gifts from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for raising questions in the Parliament.



