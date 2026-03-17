Caste system meant to organise society, ‘casteism’ divides nation: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said while the caste system is meant to organise society, ‘casteism’ weakens the social structure and divides the nation. Addressing a programme at the Sire temple in Jalore, Adityanath also said that religion should act as a unifying force in society. “Caste should be the means of running the society systematically, but casteism weakens that system,” Adityanath said. “The previous governments believed in dividing people in the name of caste, region and language, which weakened the country and led to challenges such as the unrest in Kashmir, Naxalism, linguistic disputes and caste conflicts. The benefits of governance often failed to reach the Dalits, the poor and other marginalised sections,” he said.

“But today, India is moving ahead to become a major global force under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country has been brought together under his leadership,” Adityanath said, adding that steps have been taken to address the issues of Kashmir and Naxalism, while ensuring that welfare schemes reached people without any discrimination. The chief minister also said that the government is focused on expanding infrastructure and public facilities across the country.

“Good roads have been built in areas where there were none earlier, railway connectivity has been expanded, while airports, Metro, medical institutions and engineering colleges have been built in areas that lacked them,” Adityanath said. Targeting the previous UPA regime at the Centre, Adityanath claimed it treated India’s spiritual traditions as regressive.

“In contrast, the present leadership recognised that our faith is deeply connected to Sanatan Dharma and that society cannot move forward without faith,” he said. Referring to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Adityanath said it could have been built decades earlier, but the previous governments did not act on it and even questioned the existence of Lord Ram.