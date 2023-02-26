CBI Arrested Manish Sisodia In Relation To Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, was detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation in relation to alleged corruption in the city's now-retracted liquor policy. The central organisation had been questioning him since the morning.



After more than nine hours of interrogation, the arrest was made. Mr. Sisodia has previously declared that he was prepared to serve seven to eight months in prison. Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of his party and the chief minister of Delhi, had promised to take care of his family.



Meanwhile, sources stated that Manish Sisodia was interrogated by officials from the CBI's Anti-Corruption Bureau about a variety of topics, including the excise policy, his suspected connections to Dinesh Arora and other suspects included in the FIR, and specifics of message exchanges from many phones.

The responses from the Sisodia did not satisfy the CBI investigators. He allegedly refused to cooperate with investigators and avoided answering questions about important issues, which led to his arrest. According to representatives of the investigation agency, it was thought that intensive questioning of Sisodia would require a prison interrogation.