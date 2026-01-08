CBI arrests 2 Delhi Revenue Department employees, 2 others for Rs 10,000 bribe

New Delhi: The CBI arrested Revenue Department officials – a Sub-Registrar and a Reader - and two private persons while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant, an official statement said on Thursday.

Those arrested were identified as Sub-Registrar, Revenue Department, Kashmere Gate, Pankaj Kumar Yadav, Reader Ravinder Dabas, and private persons, Ashish alias Nitin, and Sunil, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) statement said.

The CBI registered the case on Wednesday against the accused persons and unknown others.

It was alleged that the accused public servants, in connivance with private persons, had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 in lieu of providing a sale deed/registry to the complainant.

The accused also threatened that if the demanded amount is not paid, they would raise an objection and emboss the clients’ documents/sale deed with a red seal and send the papers to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The CBI laid a trap on January 7 and caught a private person red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 10,000 from the complainant in criminal conspiracy with other co-accused.

All the accused have been arrested, the CBI said.

The instant case comes close to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordering the suspension of Kapashera Sub-Registrar and Mehrauli Tehsildar, allegedly involved in corrupt practices in the Revenue Department.

The action against the Revenue Department officials on December 29 followed a series of complaints and serious allegations of corruption against them, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

The license of a deed writer posted in Kapashera was also revoked on the Chief Minister's orders, it said.

Chief Minister Gupta stated that the Delhi government's policy is clear -- there will be no tolerance for corruption at any level.

She said that officers directly involved in public affairs are expected to be honest, sensitive, and accountable.

"If an officer is found negligent or involved in corruption, he or she has no right to remain in service," she said.



