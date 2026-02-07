CBI arrests BIS scientist for taking bribe of Rs 70,000 in Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Scientist-C, Foreign Manufacture Certification Department (FMDC), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in New Delhi, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 70,000, officials said on Saturday.

According to the authorities, the CBI registered the instant case on Friday against the accused Scientist-C Abhijeet Singh based on a complaint alleging that the accused scientist demanded a bribe of Rs. 70,000 for clearing a file with the Foreign Manufacture Certification Department in respect of the client of the complainant.

The CBI laid a trap on Friday and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe from the complainant.

Searches were also conducted at the residence and office premises of the accused scientist.

Further investigation into the case is underway, officials said.

Earlier this week, the CBI arrested a stenographer of the Income Tax Department while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh for nullifying a matter related to Rs 19 lakh dues of a taxpayer.

Abhinandan Singh, stenographer, Non-Corporate Ward-Income Tax Department, Chennai, was arrested on Monday and produced in a Special CBI Court on Tuesday, the CBI said.

The Special CBI Court, Chennai, sent Abhinandan Singh to judicial custody after the CBI informed the court that it did not need to question him in its custody, as of now.

Searches were also conducted at the residential premises of the accused after he was arrested. The searches led to the recovery of incriminating documents, the CBI said.

The CBI said in a statement that the instant case was registered on February 2, based on the complaint against Abhinandan Singh on allegations that the accused demanded a bribe, undue advantage of 10 per cent of the outstanding Income Tax dues of Rs 19 lakh for the Assessment Year 2020-2021 to nullify the same.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting an undue advantage in the form of illegal gratification of Rs 1.50 lakh from the complainant.

During the trap proceedings, the bribe money of Rs 1.50 lakh was seized from the accused.