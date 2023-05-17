Live
- KL Rahul's emotional take on social media trolling: ‘It affects me, this is out life’
- World famous Warner Bros Media House enters Hyderabad
- Can't give indefinite extension, submit report on Adani-Hindenburg probe by Aug 14, Supreme Court to SEBI
- International Museum Day 2023: National Gandhi Museum
- ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Song Promo From Prabhas And Kriti Sanon’s ‘Adipurush’ Will Be Out On This Date
- Minister Niranjan holds Congress responsible for neglect of Palamuru Rangareddy project
- Mem Famous Trailer: Sumanth Prabhas And His Team Promise A Hilarious Village Entertainer
- CS for plantation of more fruit bearing trees in Telangana
- OpenAI offers a free course on Rapid Engineering; find details
- Supreme Court stays NCDRC order on Rs 2 crore compensation for 'wrong' haircut
CBI Arrests Freelancer Journalist And Ex-Navy Officer In Connection Of Leaking Sensitive Military Information
- The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested freelancer journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi and former navy commander Ashish Pathak in connection with the disclosure of sensitive military data
- An official remarked that they are looking into a bigger plot in this case.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested freelancer journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi and former navy commander Ashish Pathak in connection with the disclosure of sensitive military data, including information about DRDO projects and upcoming armed forces acquisitions.
Following Tuesday's raids connected to the investigation into the leaks, which officials said could affect India's relations with specific countries, Raghuvanshi and Pathak were detained in accordance with the Official Secrets Act.
In order to investigate the leaks, the CBI opened a case in December. According to a CBI spokesperson on Tuesday, Raghuvanshi is suspected of participating in the gathering of sensitive data, including information about the DRDO's projects and their status, future armed forces procurement, strategic readiness, diplomatic talks between India and friendly nations, and the sharing of classified data with foreign intelligence agencies.