CBI Arrests Freelancer Journalist And Ex-Navy Officer In Connection Of Leaking Sensitive Military Information

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested freelancer journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi and former navy commander Ashish Pathak in connection with the disclosure of sensitive military data, including information about DRDO projects and upcoming armed forces acquisitions.



Following Tuesday's raids connected to the investigation into the leaks, which officials said could affect India's relations with specific countries, Raghuvanshi and Pathak were detained in accordance with the Official Secrets Act.



On Tuesday night, after being interrogated, the journalist was arrested with Pathak on charges of criminal conspiracy and violating the Official Secrets Act. An official remarked that they are looking into a bigger plot in this case. However, the agency has not made explicit Pathak's precise position in the matter.

In order to investigate the leaks, the CBI opened a case in December. According to a CBI spokesperson on Tuesday, Raghuvanshi is suspected of participating in the gathering of sensitive data, including information about the DRDO's projects and their status, future armed forces procurement, strategic readiness, diplomatic talks between India and friendly nations, and the sharing of classified data with foreign intelligence agencies.