CBI arrests railway junior engineer for taking bribe in Jharkhand

Ranchi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a junior engineer of the South Eastern Railway for allegedly accepting a bribe from a private company representative in exchange for facilitating an electrical connection at a site office in Jharkhand, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Ravindra Kumar, Junior Engineer (Electrical), posted at Bhojudih in Bokaro under the Adra Division of the South Eastern Railway.

According to the CBI, a case was registered on March 16 against the accused following allegations that he had demanded an undue advantage of Rs 15,000 from the complainant to arrange an electrical connection for the site office of a private firm.

Acting on the complaint, the agency conducted a preliminary verification of the allegations and subsequently laid a trap to apprehend the accused while accepting the bribe.

CBI officials said the accused was caught red-handed while accepting part payment of the allegedly demanded amount.

“The accused public servant was apprehended while taking the bribe amount of Rs 10,000 from the complainant,” the agency said in a statement.

Following the arrest, the CBI carried out searches at the office and residential premises of the accused in connection with the case in order to collect further evidence.

Officials said the searches were underway at the time of filing this report, and additional material relevant to the investigation was being examined.

The accused will be produced before the competent court after completion of the necessary legal formalities, the agency said.

Meanwhile, investigators are also examining whether the accused had engaged in similar corrupt practices in the past or if any other officials were involved in the alleged bribery demand.

The CBI said more details are expected to emerge as the probe progresses, and the evidence gathered during the searches is analysed.