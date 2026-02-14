CBI begins fresh investigation at Patna hostel in NEET student death case

Patna: After taking over the investigation into the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant, a team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday reached Shambhu Hostel in Munna Chak under the Chitragupta Nagar Police Station area and began an on-site probe.

The CBI team carried out a detailed inspection of the hostel premises, capturing photographs and collecting visual evidence both inside and outside the building.

A heavy police deployment, including women police personnel, was present during the investigation to maintain security and control the situation.

The arrival of CBI vehicles and officials drew a large crowd of local residents, who gathered near the hostel to learn about the latest developments in the case.

The deceased student, a resident of Jehanabad district, had been staying at Shambhu Girls Hostel while preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

She died under suspicious circumstances, triggering widespread outrage and demands for a thorough investigation.

While Bihar Police had initially constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), the deceased’s family repeatedly questioned the probe, alleging that their daughter was raped and murdered. However, the police maintained that it was a case of suicide.

As public pressure mounted, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government transferred the case to the CBI for an independent investigation.

The CBI subsequently registered a special case and formally took charge of the probe.

After assuming control, the agency moved swiftly, with senior officials travelling to Delhi with crucial documents and evidence related to the case.

The agency has now begun a fresh investigation from the beginning, examining all possible angles and evidence.

Officials indicated that the probe is comprehensive and that no aspect of the case will be overlooked.

The case continues to draw close public attention, with expectations that the CBI investigation will bring clarity to the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

The NEET aspirant was found unconscious at Shambhu Girls Hostel on January 6 and later succumbed to her injuries on January 11 this year.

The post-mortem and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports stated that sexual assault cannot be ruled out.



