CBI court awards 4-yr jail to ex-post office official

Bhubaneswar: A Special CBI Court in Bhubaneswar convicted and sentenced a former Assistant Superintendent of Post Offices working at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district to rigorous imprisonment for four years with a fine of Rs 1 lakh for demanding Rs 2 lakh bribe, an official said on Saturday.

Radha Krushna Sahoo, the then Assistant Superintendent of Post Offices in-charge of Central Sub-Division Baripada, was punished by the court on Friday, the official said in a statement. The CBI registered the instant case on February 4, 2014, against Sahoo.

It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant to take initiatives for his joining as GDS (Gramin Dak Sevak), MD (Mail Deliverer/ABPM), and MC (Mail Carrier) in Debsole branch post office. The accused did not take any step for facilitating his joining and demanded Rs 50,000 on February 3, 2014 (out of the total bribe demand of Rs 2 lakh), the CBI said.

When the complainant expressed his inability to pay Rs 50,000, the accused agreed to accept the money in two instalments, that is Rs 20,000 out of Rs 50,000, at his rented residence at Baliganja on February 6, 2014, said the statement.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant. After investigation, the CBI filed the chargesheet on June 25, 2014 against the accused and the trial continued for 12 years before the federal agency secured a four-year jail term for the convict.