CBI court jails three postal officials in Rs 1.21 cr corruption case in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Jabalpur has convicted and sentenced three officials of the Postal Department in Madhya Pradesh for their role in a corruption case that caused over Rs 1.21 crore loss to the government exchequer, the agency said on Thursday.

According to the CBI, the court on Wednesday sentenced Vishal Kumar Ahirwar, the then Sub Post Master at Bina LSG Sub Post Office, District Sagar, to five years' rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 39,000.

Vishal Kumar Ahirwar's colleagues — Hemant Singh and Ranu Namdeo, both serving as Sub Post Masters at the same branch — were each sentenced to four years' rigorous imprisonment with fines of Rs 7,000 each.

The case was registered by the CBI on November 17, 2022, against Vishal Kumar Ahirwar and others following allegations that between January 1, 2020, and July 5, 2021, the accused officials had misused their positions at the post office.

Investigations revealed that they manipulated several postal savings accounts and issued forged passbooks, thereby embezzling government funds.

“The accused persons caused wrongful loss of Rs 1,21,82,921 to the Government exchequer and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves,” the CBI statement said.

After the investigation, a chargesheet was filed on December 29, 2023 before the court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Jabalpur. Following a detailed trial, the court held all three guilty of corruption and allied charges. Officials said the verdict underscores the seriousness with which the judiciary views corruption cases involving custodians of public money.

The CBI has in recent months intensified its crackdown on financial frauds in the postal and banking sectors, which directly affect citizens’ savings.

The conviction also highlights the central agency’s focus on rooting out systemic corruption in government departments, especially those handling public funds as it leads to suffering to the common man and loss to the government.