CBI court sentences KVIC officer, private person in bribery case

New Delhi: The CBI Court Ghaziabad on Thursday convicted and sentenced one officer of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to four years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 50,000 and one private person to three years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 in a bribery case, the CBI said.

The names of the accused are Binod Kumar, Assistant, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Divisional Office, Meerut and Surendra Khurana alias Sunny Khurana, (Private Person).

According to the CBI, it registered the instant case on September 15, 2017, against the accused Binod Kumar and Surendra Khanna on the allegation of demanding and accepting illegal gratification.

While posted as an Assistant and District Coordinator at the Khadi and Village Industry Commission (2016-2017), accused Binod Kumar and private person Surendra Khurana conspired to take a Rs. 1,25,000 bribe to process an invalid loan application for a Cement Tiles Manufacturing Unit.

“The accused Binod Kumar while posted as Assistant, Khadi and Village Industry Commission, Divisional Office Meerut during the period from November 21, 2016 to September 15, 2017 and functioning as District Coordinator for Meerut and Shamli entered into criminal conspiracy with the accused Surendra Khurana, Private Person for receiving illegal gratification of Rs.1,25,000 from the complainant for processing his invalid application about loan of Rs.15,57,600/- for establishing Cement Tiles Manufacturing Unit,” the CBI said in its press note.

It further said that after the investigation, a charge sheet was filed by CBI on November 13, 2017, against the said accused persons and charges were framed by the court on January 15, 2018.

The court, after the trial, convicted and sentenced the accused persons accordingly.

