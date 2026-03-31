CBI court sentences six to two years’ jail in tiger, leopard parts smuggling case

Lucknow: A CBI court in Lucknow has convicted and sentenced six individuals to two years’ imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000 each in a wildlife smuggling case involving tiger and leopard body parts, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The convicts -- Mumtaj Ahmad, Jaibun Nisha, Ajij Ullah, Waheed, Sartaj and Majeed -- were found guilty by the court on March 30, the statement added.

The case relates to a major recovery made during the investigation, in which a large quantity of prohibited wildlife articles was seized from the accused persons’ residences.

According to the statement, the haul included 18,000 leopard nails, 74 leopard skins, four tiger skins, and bones of both tigers and leopards.

All the seized items fall under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which provides the highest level of protection and bans their possession, trade, and transportation, the statement further said.

The CBI had registered the case on March 23, 2000, and filed a charge sheet on July 15, 2000, before a Lucknow court after completing its investigation. The probe established the accused’s involvement in organised wildlife smuggling and illegal trade.

Based on the evidence presented, the court convicted all six under Section 49B of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, read with Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, the CBI statement said.

The agency said the conviction highlights its continued efforts to combat wildlife crime and dismantle trafficking networks, adding that the verdict is expected to serve as a deterrent against such offences and aid in the conservation of endangered species.

The CBI actively investigates wildlife crime, leading to convictions, including fines and imprisonment.