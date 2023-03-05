CBI Detains The Primary Suspect In The 2021 JEE Mains Paper Leak Case

Vinay Dahiya, the alleged mastermind behind the leak of the 2021 JEE Mains examination paper, has been detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The organisation followed Mr. Dahiya to his hiding place in Gurugram. He appeared before a special court on Saturday, and the court sentenced him to five days in CBI detention.



The organisation had detained Mikhail Shargin, a Russian hacker, in the same case in October 2022. He was detained upon his arrival from Almaty, Kazakhstan, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The accused had assisted the others in breaking into the software used for the test.



At the time, the agency said that certain foreign nationals were responsible for hacking numerous online exams, including the JEE (Mains) test. On September 1, 2021, the CBI filed a complaint against Affinity Education Private Limited, its directors, staff, and others. They were charged with using a remote access exam centre in Sonepat, Haryana, to solve the question paper in order to assist the candidates in gaining admission to prestigious National Institutes of Technology.

The willing candidates' original Class X and XII mark sheets, user names, passwords, and post-dated checks were collected by the accused as security. They reportedly earned commissions ranging from 12 to 15 lakh rupees per candidate after admissions were confirmed.