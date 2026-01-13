CBI grills Vijay for 6 hrs in Karur stampede case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began a detailed line of questioning of actor-turned-politician Vijay on Monday.

As per the latest update, Vijay was questioned for over six hours on alleged delays and crowd management lapses that took place during the rally in September last year.

As many as 41 people, including nine children, were killed and more than 50 were injured in a stampede at the actor-politician’s rally in Karur, about 400 km from Chennai.

According to the latest update from the questioning, one of the key issues under scrutiny was the alleged seven-hour delay at the venue. The investigators on the case are probing the gap between the scheduled start time of the programme and Vijay's actual arrival. They are looking into whether the delay contributed to the crowd swelling and loss of control.

The agency also questioned whether party workers on the ground coordinated adequately with the local police and district administration, as the crowd reportedly grew from an estimated 10,000 people to around 30,000. Delays in Vijay's movement and those of his party workers are being examined to assess their impact on crowd dynamics.

The CBI is also examining the organisational structure in the party to determine responsibility for planning and execution, including who decided to hold the event in Karur and when Vijay was informed. The case was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court on a petition filed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for an independent probe.