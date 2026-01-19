CBI nabs woman convicted for fraud in Mizoram from Guwahati

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a woman, who was absconding despite being convicted in Mizoram for alleged misappropriation of compensation bills of National Projects Construction Corporation Limited (NPCC Limited), an official said on Sunday.

Tamanna Chakma alias Tamie May was arrested in Guwahati on Saturday, the CBI said in a statement.

An official said she was apprehended based on inputs collected during field verification, physical surveillance and thorough call detail records analysis.

Chakma was detained by the CBI's Shillong team on Saturday from Geeta Nagar Police Station area of Guwahati in Assam.

The convict was produced before the jurisdictional court at Guwahati for transit warrant for her further production before the Special Court at Aizawl, Mizoram.

She was convicted by the Aizawl Special Court Judge along with 22 other accused vide judgement dated May 17, 2024, and was absconding since long.

The CBI registered the case immediately on December 30, 2010, against U.P. Mishra, the then Zonal Manager, NPCC Limited at Silchar (Assam) and five others, based on a complaint in the matter of alleged misappropriation of compensation bills of NPCC Limited.

After completion of investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet on July 31, 2012, against 25 accused persons, including Tamanna Chakma.

"During trial proceedings, the accused Tamanna Chakma failed to appear before the trial court and therefore an arrest warrant was issued by the trial judge," the CBI said.

Further, persistent and sustained efforts were made to trace the accused during the course of trial, however, she remained untraceable.

After completion of the trial, the trial court convicted 23 accused, including the absconding accused Tamanna Chakma, on May 17, 2024.

The accused Tamanna Chakma did not appear before the trial court even after pronouncement of the judgment.

Subsequently, the CBI mounted surveillance and observed use of mobile phone.

After an inspection of call detail records of her family and friends' phone data, the central probe agency conducted a field verification in Geeta Nagar area in Guwahati.

After confirming her identity through physical surveillance, the CBI officials raided the house and arrested Tamanna Chakma, a statement said.