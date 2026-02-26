CBI Searches Anil Ambani’s Home, Offices In Fresh Rs 2,220 Crore Bank Fraud Case

The case originates from a complaint filed by Bank of Baroda, which alleged substantial losses on loans extended to Reliance Communications. The agency has named Ambani, the company’s promoter and former chairman, along with others, under charges including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal misconduct and abuse of official position under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the FIR, Bank of Baroda reportedly incurred losses exceeding Rs 2,220 crore. Investigators suspect that loan funds were diverted through questionable transactions involving related entities. The agency has also alleged that financial records were manipulated to conceal irregularities. The loan account had been classified as a non-performing asset (NPA) in 2017.

The case gained momentum after the Bombay High Court lifted a previous stay on declaring the account as fraud. The stay had been granted earlier following a petition by Ambani. Once the relief was withdrawn, Bank of Baroda formally lodged its complaint, prompting the CBI to register the case.

Officials clarified that this FIR is separate from an earlier case registered on the basis of a complaint by State Bank of India, which was the lead lender of an 11-bank consortium. Bank of Baroda was not part of that consortium. The present case relates to a distinct set of loans obtained from Bank of Baroda, the former Vijaya Bank, and the former Dena Bank — both of which have since merged with Bank of Baroda.

During the searches conducted after the case was registered, the CBI said it recovered documents connected to the loan transactions. There was no immediate response from Reliance Communications or Anil Ambani regarding the development.