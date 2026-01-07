CBI Summons And Censor Hurdles: How Vijay’s Own Strategy May Have Turned Against Him

In the weeks following the deadly stampede at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur that claimed 41 lives, the Tamil Nadu government appeared to tread cautiously. Vijay was not named in the FIR, none of his senior aides were arrested, and the M K Stalin-led administration avoided actions that could be perceived as political vendetta. According to sources within Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay was even informally assured that the state police would not pursue him aggressively.

Despite these signals, Vijay chose to push for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, a move that has now come back to haunt him. The CBI has summoned him to New Delhi on January 12 as part of its investigation into the stampede — an inquiry initiated after the Supreme Court described the incident as one that “shook the national conscience” and ordered a central probe to preserve public confidence.

What was initially seen by Vijay’s inner circle as a safeguard against state-level pressure has instead placed him under the scrutiny of a central agency, pulling him into a political terrain influenced by the BJP-led Union government. Party insiders say this shift has heightened anxiety, particularly as it coincides with another setback: Vijay’s much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan remains stuck at the Central Board of Film Certification due to an ongoing legal challenge in the Madras High Court.

Since taking over the case, the CBI has questioned over 200 individuals, including victims’ families, officials, police personnel, and TVK organisers. Senior party leaders have already faced extensive questioning regarding permissions, crowd control, security planning, and internal decision-making. Until now, Vijay himself had remained outside the direct line of questioning, a situation that has changed with the latest summons.

Within TVK, there is growing consensus that fear, rather than actual pressure from the state government, drove Vijay’s decision to seek a CBI inquiry. Several party figures point to campaign strategist Aadhav Arjuna as having amplified concerns of an imminent crackdown by the DMK government, convincing Vijay that a central probe would offer protection. Instead, it has widened the scope of scrutiny.

Some leaders now worry that ignoring or challenging the CBI summons could further complicate matters, noting that defying a central agency carries far greater consequences than sparring with state authorities. Close associates of Vijay privately admit that he may have underestimated the long-term implications of inviting a CBI investigation, citing past examples of regional leaders who found themselves politically constrained after entering similar probes.

The timing has also raised eyebrows within political circles. While the DMK has refrained from openly targeting Vijay, there is unease over his criticism of the ruling party alongside his reluctance to confront the BJP and RSS directly. Meanwhile, recent defections from the AIADMK to TVK have unsettled BJP leaders, adding another layer of political complexity.

According to CBI officials, Vijay’s statement is crucial to concluding the probe, particularly on issues related to rally permissions, safety measures, coordination with authorities, and the party’s command structure. Investigators are also examining digital records and communications linked to crowd management and emergency response.

With a CBI summons on one front and a delayed film certification on the other, Vijay finds himself facing simultaneous political and professional challenges. Party leaders say the next steps will be decided after legal consultations, but acknowledge that the decision to seek a central probe — once seen as a shield — has instead opened the door to far greater uncertainty, potentially shaping a defining chapter in Vijay’s political journey.