CBI summons TVK’s Vijay in stampede case

CHENNAI: The CBI has issued a notice to TVK president Vijay to appear for questioning on January 12 at the agency headquarters in New Delhi in connection with the Karur stampede case, officials said.

The CBI has questioned several office-bearers of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in connection with the case, they said. The agency has now decided to call Vijay in connection with the case, following which it may take a call on filing a charge sheet in the matter, they said.

The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order, and the investigating agency has been gathering evidence relating to the stampede that occurred during a political meeting addressed by Vijay on September 27 in Karur, Tamil Nadu.