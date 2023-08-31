CBI Takes Charge Of Investigation Into 27 Cases Of Ethnic Clashes In Manipur

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has assumed control of the inquiry into 27 registered First Information Reports (FIRs) linked to the ethnic confrontations in Manipur, which have resulted in more than 160 fatalities over nearly four months, as revealed by officials. As per the latest information, the CBI has formally taken up 27 cases referred by the state police, encompassing a range of offenses including crimes against women, instances of mob-led arms theft, murders, rioting, kidnapping, and general criminal conspiracy.



While the CBI has re-registered these cases, the agency has refrained from disclosing intricate details due to the sensitive nature of the prevailing situation in the northeastern state. Sources familiar with the development have conveyed that CBI teams are actively interrogating both suspects and victims after conducting visits to the crime sites.

The momentum of the investigation was accelerated when the CBI's senior leadership orchestrated the deployment of a specialized team of 53 officers, including 29 women, drawn from various units across the nation to scrutinize the cases.

Another group of 30 officers has been dispatched by the CBI to conduct investigations in Manipur, effectively reinforcing the manpower dedicated to addressing the violent cases. Approximately 100 CBI officials are actively engaged in the field to bring closure to the investigation concerning these 27 cases. The CBI is confronted with the intricate challenge of avoiding any allegations of partiality due to the divided nature of Manipuri society along ethnic lines.

The Supreme Court has already issued an order transferring the jurisdiction of CBI cases related to the Manipur violence to Assam. In several of these cases under CBI scrutiny, there is the possibility of invoking the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, which necessitates the involvement of a Deputy Superintendent of Police for investigation.

To address the supervisory demands of these cases, the CBI has assigned one of its officers with the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP). This SP-led team, comprising at least three Deputy Inspector Generals, operates under the guidance of a Joint Director overseeing the overall investigation.

This mobilization stands out as a unique endeavor, involving a considerable number of female officers deployed simultaneously for such purposes. The ethnic turmoil in Manipur began on May 3 following a "Tribal Solidarity March" that protested the demand for Scheduled Tribe status from the majority Meitei community by the hill districts' tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, who account for 40% of Manipur's population.