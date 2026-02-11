CBI trap leads to arrest of Chandausi FCI officials in bribery case

Chandausi (UP): In a significant anti-corruption move, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended two officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Chandausi, Uttar Pradesh, for demanding and accepting bribes from a private firm.

The arrested officials are Sunil Tyagi, Manager, FCI Depot, and Ashok Kumar, Assistant Grade-II (Depot In-charge), FCI Depot. Both are posted in Chandausi.

According to the CBI press release, the case was registered on February 11, 2026, following a complaint lodged by a private firm operating in the region.

The complainant had approached the FCI Babrala Depot to deposit 16 stacks of rice and was planning to deposit an additional 8 stacks. During this process, the Assistant Grade-II (Depot In-charge) allegedly demanded illegal gratification of Rs 50,000 for clearing the initial 16 stacks.

He further demanded Rs 15,000 per stack for the remaining eight stacks, says the CBI release.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap to apprehend the accused. During the operation, it was revealed that the Depot In-charge conspired with the Manager of the FCI Chandausi Depot to extort the money, says the agency.

Both officials were caught red-handed while accepting Rs 30,000, the first instalment of the bribe, from the complainant on February 11, according to the agency’s press release.

The CBI confirmed that the investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the corruption and to identify whether any additional parties are also involved or not.

According to officials, this case highlights the persistent challenges of bribery and corruption in public distribution systems. Apart from that, there is no denying that the action on the part of CBI officials underscores the agency’s proactive role in enforcing transparency and accountability.

As the probe continues, further details regarding the investigation and possible disciplinary action against the accused are expected to be released in the coming days, say officials.



