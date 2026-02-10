CCTV Captures Bodyguards Rushing To Tycoon’s Son After Lamborghini Crash In Kanpur

CCTV visuals from a nearby location have surfaced showing the bodyguards of Shivam Mishra, son of a tobacco industry magnate, swiftly reaching the spot after his Lamborghini was involved in a road accident in Kanpur on Sunday afternoon. The footage captures the luxury car entering the area shortly before the crash, followed by the guards moving quickly to assist soon after the incident.

The visuals, however, do not clearly establish who was behind the wheel at the time of the accident, as the vehicle’s windows were heavily tinted. The matter intensified a day later when police registered an FIR against an unknown driver and seized the Lamborghini. During the course of the investigation, Shivam Mishra’s name later surfaced as the person allegedly driving the vehicle.

Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said the driver’s name was not mentioned initially because the identity was unclear at the time of filing the FIR, adding that the law applies equally to all, irrespective of the vehicle involved.

According to police, the Lamborghini lost control near Rev-3 Mall, hit an e-rickshaw, then collided with a motorcycle and a pedestrian before crashing into a roadside pole. Three people sustained injuries but were discharged after receiving first aid. Videos from the crash site that went viral on social media reportedly show bouncers pulling Mishra out of the driver’s seat, triggering public anger and allegations of preferential treatment. The damaged vehicle was later taken to the Gwaltoli police station, where it was covered and parked.