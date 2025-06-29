CCTV Evidence Confirms Gang-Rape Allegations Of Forcing Girl Into Guard's Room At Kolkata

Surveillance footage from South Calcutta Law College has substantiated the gang-rape accusations made by a 24-year-old female student against three individuals, including a former student, according to police officials on Saturday.

The comprehensive CCTV recording, covering more than seven hours from 3:30 PM to 10:50 PM on June 25, documented movements throughout the college campus and clearly shows the victim being coerced into the security guard's quarters where the sexual assault took place.

An investigating officer confirmed to PTI that the video evidence supports the student's testimony, stating that the footage captures the activities of all parties involved, including the three perpetrators, the security personnel, and the victim herself. Authorities are continuing their detailed analysis of the recorded material.

Law enforcement has apprehended four individuals in connection with the case: the primary suspect Manojit Mishra, two current students Pratim Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed, and security guard Pinaki Banerjee. The assault occurred during the evening hours of June 25 at the South Calcutta Law College premises.

Investigative teams have gathered physical evidence from three campus locations: the student union facility, restroom areas, and the guard's quarters. The collected materials include hair samples, multiple containers with unidentified liquids, and a hockey stick that allegedly served as a weapon during the attack.

Police reports indicate clear evidence of physical altercation across all three locations, with forensic specialists currently examining the collected samples and materials.

The victim's formal complaint detailed how the accused threatened her with the hockey stick during the assault. Additionally, investigators have retrieved a 1.5-minute video recording from the main perpetrator's mobile device, which is currently undergoing forensic evaluation to determine if it was distributed or deleted.

Security guard Pinaki Banerjee was arrested after providing inconsistent responses during police interrogation. Investigators revealed that the guard failed to protect the victim and abandoned his post while she was forcibly taken to his room by the primary accused, with the other two suspects standing watch outside.

The Kolkata Police has established a specialized five-member investigation unit headed by Assistant Commissioner Pradip Ghoshal from the South Suburban Division. This team will record confidential statements from both the victim and her family members.

Authorities are investigating whether the crime was premeditated, as evidence suggests the attack followed the victim's rejection of a marriage proposal from the main accused. The student reportedly told her attackers that she was in a committed relationship and would not betray her boyfriend's trust.

According to investigators, the trio then threatened to harm her boyfriend and file false charges against her parents if she continued rejecting the primary suspect's advances. Medical examination conducted on Friday has confirmed the sexual assault allegations.

The case has drawn significant attention as investigators work to determine the full scope of the planned attack and whether additional individuals were involved in the conspiracy against the law student.