CCTV Footage Captures Final Moments Before Ajit Pawar’s Aircraft Exploded Near Baramati

Shocking CCTV footage from near Baramati airport has surfaced, showing the final moments before the aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed and went up in flames. The visuals, recorded by a camera installed close to the airport, have become a crucial piece of evidence for investigators examining the deadly accident.

According to officials, Ajit Pawar died after the chartered Learjet he was travelling in crash-landed near Baramati on Wednesday morning. The aircraft descended sharply and struck the ground nose-first before erupting into a massive fireball within seconds. Thick black smoke and towering flames can be seen engulfing the plane immediately after impact, highlighting the severity of the crash. Below is the cctv footage:





The CCTV clip, reportedly sourced from a nearby hotel, shows the aircraft losing control during its approach. Preliminary information suggests the jet was attempting a second landing when it went down. Authorities confirmed that all five people on board were killed, as the plane caught fire almost instantly and triggered multiple explosions at the site.

Eyewitnesses described a horrifying scene, recalling how the aircraft appeared unstable moments before the crash. One witness said the plane exploded upon hitting the ground, followed by several more blasts. Locals and bystanders attempted to help, but the intensity of the fire made any rescue impossible.

The video has since circulated widely and is being closely studied to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the tragic accident.