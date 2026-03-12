CEC can only be removed by Parliament like SC, HC judges

The Opposition is likely to submit a notice in both Houses of Parliament to remove Gyanesh Kumar as the chief election commissioner. This will be the first time that a notice will be submitted to remove a CEC. The opposition has often accused him of siding with the ruling BJP, disenfranchising genuine voters and helping the saffron party in "vote chori" (stealing votes).

According to the law, a CEC cannot be removed from his office "except in like manner and on the like grounds as a Judge of the Supreme Court". The other election commissioners cannot be removed from office except on the recommendation of the CEC. Here is an explainer on the procedure to be adopted to remove a chief election commissioner: According to clause 11 (2) of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, "The Chief Election Commissioner shall not be removed from his office except in like manner and on the like grounds as a Judge of the Supreme Court".

Supreme Court and high court judges can be removed by Parliament, and the procedure is governed by the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968. Once the notice is accepted in either of the Houses, a motion could be brought in that House of Parliament. In the Rajya Sabha, at least 50 members have to sign the motion. In the Lok Sabha, 100 members have to support it.

According to the Judges (Inquiry) Act of 1968, once a motion to remove a judge is admitted in any of the Houses, the speaker or the chairman, as the case may be, will constitute a three-member committee to investigate the grounds on which the removal (or, in popular terms, impeachment) has been sought. The committee consists of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) or a Supreme Court judge, the chief justice of one of the 25 high courts and a "distinguished jurist".