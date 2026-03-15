CEC Gyanesh Kumar avoids comment on Oppn's no-confidence motion against him

Vowing to conduct transparent and inducement-free Assembly elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, on Sunday, avoided being drawn into any discussion over a reported move by the Opposition to initiate proceedings for his removal in Parliament.

Asked about allegations of bias against the Election Commission of India (ECI) by political parties, the CEC said, "The Commission does not wish to engage in such dialogue."

While announcing the election schedule for four states and one Union Territory (UT), CEC Kumar shared details of measures undertaken by the poll body for ensuring free, fair and transparent Assembly elections.

"Elections in India are held as per the Constitution and law. Political violence or inducement will not be tolerated," the CEC said.

His remarks came close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's attack on the ECI and sit-in protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) at Esplanade in Kolkata, which started from February 6 afternoon.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy confirmed on Friday that notices have been submitted in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and that these actions have been carried out in compliance with the law to initiate proceedings in Parliament for the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

He added that the next step would be the constitution of a committee to examine the matter.

Speaking to reporters on the Parliament premises, Roy said the process for initiating action against the CEC follows constitutional provisions and established legal procedures.

"The committee will be formed as per the law. What is our hope? Our notice is in accordance with the law, and a committee should be formed. The main allegation is that he has disenfranchised people, and many names have been removed from the voter list. This is completely wrong. Also, many booth level officers have lost their lives," the Trinamool Congress MP said.

On Sunday, the CEC said, "Assam and Keralam will vote in a single phase on April 9. The UT of Puducherry will go to the polls on April 9. In Tamil Nadu, all 234 Assembly seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 23."

"For the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, the polling will be held in two phases. 152 Assembly seats will see elections on April 23, while the second phase will be held for the remaining 142 seats on April 29," he added.

The results in all states and the lone Union Territory will be announced on May 4.