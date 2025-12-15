Celebrate Theatre, Culture, and Togetherness at the Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2025

New Delhi ; With winters and cold waves are having freezing effect on Delhiites, Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts (SRCPA) is ready to present a platter of 6 days theatrical treat. As the Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2025 is all geared to take stage from 17th to 22nd December at the iconic up at Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts auditorium at Mandi House, New Delhi. A treat reserved for theatre enthusiasts, it highlights a diverse selection of six award-winning plays, which echo timeless themes ranging from human emotions to societal norms and personal struggles.

Hemant Bharat Ram, President, SRCPA, said, "The Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival is a celebration of the best of storytelling that Indian theatre has to offer. This year, we are proud to bring some of the most exciting and thought-provoking plays that have left an indelible mark on audiences. Theatre is a powerful medium: it inspires reflection as much as it entertains. It is our endeavor to provide the people of Delhi with a cultural space to enjoy rich, meaningful art with their loved ones during the winter months. The plays we present are chosen for their legacy, their ability to challenge convention, and their capacity to touch hearts. We believe in the importance of preserving and promoting this tradition of excellence in Indian theatre."

The festival begins on Wednesday, 17th December at 6.30 PM with Vijay Tendulkar's Khamosh! Adaalat Jaari Hai - a hard-hitting satire that critiques patriarchy and exposes the double standards of society as a mock trial spirals into a serious examination of a woman's moral and social standing. Followed by Mahavir Charitam by Bhavabhuti on Thursday, 18th December, a Sanskrit epic on Ramayana, highlighting Rama’s trials and conspiracies that led to his battles, especially those engineered by Malyavan. On Friday, 19th December Girish Karnad's Agni Aur Barkha weaves a tale of power, love, lust, and sacrifice-the eternal triangle in human relationships. Against the backdrop of a fire sacrifice, the play delves deep into familial discord, unrequited love, and spiritual growth; it's a many-layered narrative of emotional and moral complexities.