Celebration of 1000-year journey, festival of India's existence and pride: PM Modi on Somnath Swabhiman Parv

Somnath (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Sunday that raising the flag atop the historic Somnath Temple symbolises India's strength and capability, showcasing it to the entire world.

He emphasised that the Somnath Swabhiman Parv is not just a commemoration of the destruction that occurred a thousand years ago, but a celebration of a 1,000-year journey. It also serves as a festival celebrating India's existence and pride.

PM Modi added that regardless of any attempts to undermine India or Somnath, both will remain strong, standing as a testament to India's resilience for the world to see.

Addressing a large public gathering in Sadbhavna Maidan after offering prayers at the sacred shrine, PM Modi said, "This time, the environment and celebration are wonderful. On one hand, God of Gods Mahadev and on the other hand, the vast waves of the sea, the rays of the sun, the resonance of the chants, the surge of faith, and the presence of Lord Somnath's devotees in this divine atmosphere are making this occasion divine and grand."

He said that he considers it his fortune that, as the President of the Somnath Mandir Trust, he got the opportunity to actively participate in it.

PM Modi was greeted with the slogans of "Modi-Modi" as he arrived at the stage to address the enthusiastic crowd.

"Seventy-two hours of continuous chanting of 'Omkar' were conducted here. Yesterday evening, 1000 drones, 1,000 students from Vedic gurukuls, a presentation of 1,000 years of Somnath Temple and today, 'Shaurya Yatra' till the temple with 108 horses, a remarkable presentation of devotional chants and songs -- everything is mesmerising," he said, adding that one cannot express this experience, but "only time can truly capture this".

"This event reflects pride, dignity, and glory, along with a deep sense of grace. It carries a legacy of splendour and a profound spiritual experience. There is emotion, joy, closeness, and above all, the blessings of Mahadev, the Lord of all gods," he added.

The Prime Minister mentioned that 1,000 years ago, the foreign invaders were thinking that they had won India, but even after a thousand years, "the flag rising high above the Somnath Mahadev Temple, shows the strength and capability of India to the entire world".

"Every corner of this Prabhas Patan is a testament to courage, valour, and heroism," he said.

"On this occasion of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, I first bow to every brave man and woman who dedicated their lives to protecting Somnath and rebuilding the temple. They offered everything they had to Mahadev, the Lord of all gods," he added.

PM Modi further said that the land of Prabhas Patan is not only the sacred land of Lord Shiva, but its sanctity is also linked with Lord Krishna. He mentioned that during the Mahabharata era, the Pandavas performed penance at this holy place. Therefore, he said that this occasion is also an opportunity to salute the countless dimensions of India's heritage.

He said that the Somnath Temple's journey is marked by 1,000 years of resilience and self-respect, but also marks 75 years of its reconstruction in 1951.

"This festival is not meant only to remember the destruction that took place a thousand years ago. It is a celebration of a 1000-year journey. It is also a festival of India's existence and pride," he added.

He said that at every step and on every achievement, there is a unique similarity in India's journey and Somnath. "The way many efforts were made to destroy Somnath, similarly, the foreign invaders made continuous efforts to destroy our country. But neither Somnath was destroyed, nor India," he added.

Earlier, the Prime Minister offered prayers at the Somnath Temple. Amid Vedic chants, PM Modi performed 'Abhishek' and 'Aarti' at the historic temple and sought the blessings of Lord Somnath.