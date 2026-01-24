Celebration of joint foundation day of states reflects 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat': MP Guv

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel said on Saturday that the foundation day celebrations are not just a commemoration of the formation of administrative units, but a sacred occasion to celebrate India's federal structure, cultural richness, and national integrity.

The Governor said this while addressing the joint Foundation Day celebrations of the states of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh at the Lok Bhavan in Bhopal.

On this occasion, Governor Patel extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the three states on their Foundation Days.

Addressing the celebration event, Governor Patel expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" campaign has energised national unity by unifying the country's diverse communities.

Addressing the gathering of artists and officials from the respective states on this occasion, the Governor said that a joint celebration of Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, and Meghalaya was organised in Gujarat on November 11 last year.

"This joint celebration of the foundation days of various states reaffirms the truth that despite geographical distance, our soul, consciousness, and values are one. The confluence of North India's spiritual consciousness, the rich folk culture of the Northeast, and Western India's maritime heritage presents India as a strong and inspiring nation on the world stage," he added.

Governor Patel also described the foundation day as a special occasion reflecting the respect for regional identities and the collective resolve to further strengthen national unity.

He described development, good governance, and social harmony as the foundations of nation building.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Prisons, Dara Singh, was the chief guest of the joint foundation day celebration programme.

Video messages from Ajay Kumar Bhalla (Governor of Manipur) and C.H. Vijayashankar (Governor of Meghalaya) was broadcasted at the joint state celebrations.

Short films depicting the culture, civilisation, and development of the states of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh were screened.



