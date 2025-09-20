Live
- Ganguly, Bhajji, Raghuram, Jaydev frontrunners in BCCI chief race; Kiran More in contention too
- Heavy rain likely in six Tamil Nadu districts today, IMD issues warning
- Airbus to set up R&D Centre in Gujarat, sourcing over $1 billion worth Indian components
- AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Visits Macherla for Swachh Andhra Event
- Apple’s iPhone 17 Faces Early Scratches Backlash in China Despite Asia’s Strong Launch Demand
- Mauritius IT Minister lauds India’s C-DOT lab, urges deeper bilateral collaboration
- Kurmi agitators demanding tribal status block railway tracks at over 15 locations in Jharkhand
- BJP slams Siddaramaiah govt for hiking service fees in 14 temples of Karnataka
- Mahesh Bhatt shares how he honed the skills of director of his upcoming production
- Delhi cops crack Mundka gang involved in theft of light poles, wires; eight cases solved
Cente, J-K govt will bring farmers out of flood disaster: Shivraj
R S Pura: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday visited flood-hit farms in the Basmati-rich R S Pura border area of Jammu and...
R S Pura: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday visited flood-hit farms in the Basmati-rich R S Pura border area of Jammu and Kashmir and assured the affected farmers that with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blessings, the central and state governments would take all necessary steps to restore their livelihoods and bring them out of this disaster.
Thousands of hectares of land in Jammu, particularly in R S Pura area, were badly affected due to floods triggered by heavy rains at the end of August.
“I have come here to tell you that the central government, together with the state government and with the blessings of the prime minister, will pull the farmers out of this disaster. Your pain is our pain, your suffering is our suffering,” Chouhan told farmers in Gram Badyal Brahmin in R S Pura.