Cente, J-K govt will bring farmers out of flood disaster: Shivraj

R S Pura: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday visited flood-hit farms in the Basmati-rich R S Pura border area of Jammu and Kashmir and assured the affected farmers that with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blessings, the central and state governments would take all necessary steps to restore their livelihoods and bring them out of this disaster.

Thousands of hectares of land in Jammu, particularly in R S Pura area, were badly affected due to floods triggered by heavy rains at the end of August.

“I have come here to tell you that the central government, together with the state government and with the blessings of the prime minister, will pull the farmers out of this disaster. Your pain is our pain, your suffering is our suffering,” Chouhan told farmers in Gram Badyal Brahmin in R S Pura.