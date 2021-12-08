Centre Accepts Almost All Demands : Farmers likely to end protests

New Delhi: The year-long protest by the farmers will come to an end soon as the Central government has accepted almost all their demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP. Sources said that the Centre has given the protesting farmers a written assurance that their demands – which include a legal guarantee for MSP – will be met.

In a letter to farmer unions, the Union government said that it would form a committee on MSP and that all cases, including those to do with stubble burning, will be dropped. However, the farmers are discussing the proposal of the Centre and will take a call at a meeting on Wednesday.

A lengthy meeting of the farmer leaders from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha was held on Tuesday evening at Singhu on the Delhi border. The meet - to consider the Centre's offer - concluded without an agreement on how to proceed, and will resume at 2 pm on Wednesday. On Monday, a five-member committee formed by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), had said that it has not received any communication from the Centre government so far and hence, the future course of action as regards the farmers' movement will be decided at a meeting of the morcha on Tuesday.

The five-member panel of the SKM has farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Ashok Dhawle, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Yudhvir Singh.

The SKM said that there is a need to intensify the movement for a legal guarantee on the MSP, the withdrawal of "fake cases" against farmers and the rehabilitation of the families of the farmers who died during the agitation.