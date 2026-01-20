Centre agreed to lift 8 lakh tonnes of rice: CM

Bhawanipatna: Amidprotests over the alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said his government is making arrangements to buy the crop from farmers, as the Centre has agreed to lift 8 lakh tonnes of rice.

Addressing a programme in the Kalahandi district headquarters Bhawanipatna on Sunday evening, he also launched development projects worth over Rs 891 crore to boost irrigation facilities in the drought-prone areas of the region. Majhi inaugurated 971 projects worth Rs 193.36 crore and laid the foundation stone for 2,641 projects worth Rs 698.3 crore in the district. He also inaugurated the Kalahandi Ghumura Mahotsav- 2026.

Speaking at the programme, Majhi said all these projects will ensure more development of Kalahandi and its farmers. The State government has plans to implement Utei Rawal irrigation project at an investment of Rs 3,325 crore, he said, adding that the work will commence soon after the Central government’s approval.

“The Centre has agreed to lift 8 lakh metric tonnes of rice from Odisha. Therefore, the State government is making arrangements to collect paddy from farmers,” the Chief Minister said.

The farmers are now “getting benefits from irrigation projects, additional financial assistance of Rs 800 per quintal of paddy, Rs 10,000 per annum under the PM Kisan and the CM Kisan and other schemes”, he said. “A farmer family is now earning about Rs 71,000 more per year due to the welfare schemes of the State and the Central governments,” he said.

Majhi said the work on Belgaum intra-river reservoir project in the district will start soon, while the construction at Sandul Barrage will be completed at the earliest. He also announced that the area between Kalahandi and Nabarangpur will be converted into a cotton production cluster.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister unveiled the special souvenir of Ghumura 2026, ‘Kalajharan’.