Centre aims to open 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras by March 31, 2027

More than 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country to date, and the government has set a target to open 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras by March 31, 2027, it was announced on Sunday.

At the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, March 7 is celebrated every year as “Jan Aushadhi Diwas” with a view to enhance awareness about the scheme and promote generic medicines.

As in earlier years, week-long events have been planned at various locations across the country from the 1st to the 7th of March.

The second day of 7th Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2025 titled as “Jan Aushadhi - Virasat Ke Saath” started off with an early morning tour at Heritage sites of 25 different monuments across the country, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

To take care of the senior citizens and keep the traditions and cultures of the country intact, health camps were organised at Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country at 500 different locations.

A wide range of medical tests were conducted at these Health Camps including blood pressure check, sugar level check-up, free doctor consultation etc. to spread awareness about the importance of health and Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya JanAushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP).

On Sunday, 25 heritage walks were organised across the country, including Hauz Khas in New Delhi.

The Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which provide quality medicines at affordable prices, have witnessed a 200 times surge in sales, enabling citizens to save Rs 30,000 crore in the last 10 years.

The number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras has increased by 180 times in the last decade.

Launched in November 2008, the Scheme is being implemented through the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI).

Notably, the PMBJP made sales of Rs 1,470 crore (at MRP), leading to a savings of about Rs 7,350 crore for the citizens in the financial year 2023-24.