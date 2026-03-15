Centre Appoints Two Officers To Petroleum Ministry Amid LPG Panic Buying

The central government has appointed Alok Tripathi as Joint Secretary and A Amarnath as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas as concerns grow over fuel supplies due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The appointments come at a time when panic booking of LPG cylinders has surged in several states. Long queues have been reported at LPG distribution centres across regions including Delhi-NCR, Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha as consumers rush to secure cooking gas amid fears of shortages.

Some small eateries have temporarily shut down due to the sudden spike in demand, while authorities have also received reports of hoarding in certain areas.

Despite the rush for cylinders, the government has maintained that there is no shortage of LPG in the country. Officials said domestic LPG production has increased significantly to ensure uninterrupted supply.

According to data shared by the ministry, LPG bookings have jumped to around 75.7 lakh per day compared to the earlier average of 55.7 lakh, indicating that the surge is largely driven by panic buying.

The concerns over supply have been linked to disruptions in global energy routes following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil and gas transit passages.

Meanwhile, opposition parties including the Indian National Congress and All India Trinamool Congress staged protests in Parliament, demanding clarity from the government over LPG availability.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reiterated that supplies remain stable, assuring that petrol, diesel, kerosene and other petroleum products are adequately available in the country. He also said India has arranged alternative crude supply routes to offset disruptions caused by the crisis.