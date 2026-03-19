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Centre approves MSP funding for cotton farmers

  • Created On:  19 March 2026 7:54 AM IST
Centre approves MSP funding for cotton farmers
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New Delhi: In a key step towards farmer welfare, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved minimum support price (MSP) funding of Rs 1,718.56 crore to the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) for the cotton season 2023–24.

The funding aims to provide direct price support to cotton farmers across the country. During the 2023–24 cotton season, the area under cultivation was estimated at 114.47 lakh hectares, with production pegged at 325.22 lakh bales, accounting for nearly 25 per cent of global cotton output.

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MSP FundingCotton Corporation of IndiaFarmer WelfareCotton Season 2023-24CCEA ApprovalAgricultural Price Support Sonnet 4.6Extended
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