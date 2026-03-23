Centre considering EPS-95 pension hike

Dhenkanal: Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing robust social security through the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-95), amid persistent demands from various pensioners’ committees to increase the minimum pension from Rs 1,000. Mandaviya stated that the government is committed to considering a hike in the EPS-95 pension, subject to financial sustainability and budgetary support, while replying to a query from Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany.

In a written communication to the Union Labour Minister, Pany sought clarification and demanded pension hike for EPS -95 pensioners under Lok Sabha Rule 377. Pany proposed increasing the monthly pension for EPS-95 beneficiaries to Rs 5,000.

In written reply to the Dhenkanal MP, Mandaviya stated that the EPS-95 scheme is a social security measure supported by government budgetary assistance. While the employer contributes 8.33 per cent of the salary to the pension fund, an additional 1,16 per cent is provided by the Central government as budgetary support.