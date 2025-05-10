Centre extends closure of 24 airports till May 15

New Delhi: The Union government has extended the closure of 24 airports across the country till 5:29 am on May 15, as tensions escalate between New Delhi and Islamabad following Operation Sindoor and a foiled drone attack by Pakistan's military.

Airports will be closed till May 15 in cities such as Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishangarh, Patiala, Shimla, Jaisalmer, Pathankot, Jammu, Bikaner, Leh, Porbander and others. Several airlines have also issued travel advisories for passengers and asked for them to remain updated on airport closures and enhanced security protocols.

Air India in a post on X on Friday stated, “Following a notification from aviation authorities on continued closure of multiple airports in India, Air India flights to and from the following stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Bhuj, Jamnagar and Rajkot – are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 15 May, pending further updates.”