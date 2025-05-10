Live
- 3-day pearl and gem fair begins
- Nadda chairs high-level meet on health infrastructure
- CM Revanth to announce EAPCET-2025 results tomorrow
- Govt to hire 5,000 civil engrs for Bhu Bharati services across State
- Secretariat staff takes out solidarity rally
- Complete houses for poor by June: Minister Kolusu
- As mercury rises, so does the demand for black tints
- Special prayers offered for India’s victory
- Tummala sets 4-month deadline for Yathalakunta tunnel completion
- Capt Lakshmikanth Rao hails India’s defence sector
Centre extends closure of 24 airports till May 15
New Delhi: The Union government has extended the closure of 24 airports across the country till 5:29 am on May 15, as tensions escalate between New Delhi and Islamabad following Operation Sindoor and a foiled drone attack by Pakistan's military.
Airports will be closed till May 15 in cities such as Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishangarh, Patiala, Shimla, Jaisalmer, Pathankot, Jammu, Bikaner, Leh, Porbander and others. Several airlines have also issued travel advisories for passengers and asked for them to remain updated on airport closures and enhanced security protocols.
Air India in a post on X on Friday stated, “Following a notification from aviation authorities on continued closure of multiple airports in India, Air India flights to and from the following stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Bhuj, Jamnagar and Rajkot – are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 15 May, pending further updates.”