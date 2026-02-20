Centre Issues Eviction Notices To Three Slum Clusters Near PM Residence In Delhi

The Centre has initiated steps to clear three slum clusters located on Race Course Road, close to the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi. Residents have been asked to vacate the premises by March 6 and shift to flats allotted to them at the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) colony in Savda Ghevra.

According to a notice issued by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the clusters — Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp and DID Camp — are situated on government land. Residents have been informed that failure to vacate could invite legal action. Sources indicated that around 717 households have been allotted alternative housing at Savda Ghevra, located approximately 45 kilometres from the current site.

The slum clusters are located a few kilometres from the Prime Minister’s official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Although Race Course Road was renamed Lok Kalyan Marg by the New Delhi Municipal Council in 2016, official land records continue to reflect the old name.

As part of the rehabilitation process, a joint survey was conducted in January 2024 by the L&DO and the Delhi Development Authority to determine residents’ eligibility for alternate housing under DUSIB’s policy. Following the survey, authorities decided to relocate eligible families to the Savda Ghevra housing complex.

A prior rehabilitation notice issued on October 29, 2025, was challenged before the Delhi High Court. In November, the court directed the government to respond and stated that residents should not be evicted without following procedural safeguards. During a subsequent hearing in January, the government sought additional time to file its reply. The matter is scheduled for further hearing in May, with the court’s interim protection order remaining in effect until then.